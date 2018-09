AUSTIN — A man suffered critical, life-threatening injuries late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle on South Lamar Boulevard.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the man, estimated to be in his 40s, was struck near 4400 S. Lamar Blvd. around 10:12 p.m. He was transported to South Austin Hospital.

ATCEMS said medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene and performed CPR.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

