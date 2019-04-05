AUSTIN, Texas — A man is critically injured after a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at the 10000 block of Rutland Village East in North Austin around 2:45 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

