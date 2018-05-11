TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one adult and three kids were injured Sunday night in a three-vehicle crash near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that resulted in an intoxication assault charge for a suspect in a separate vehicle.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one woman was transported to South Austin Hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Another adult was transported to an undisclosed hospital, according to ATCEMS. However, the Austin Police Department reported only one adult was transported.

Officials said three kids were also transported to Dell Children's Medical Center: a male with critical, life-threatening injuries; a female with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries; and a male with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

According to ATCEMS, four patients on scene refused transport.

The suspect reportedly tried to flee on foot before police used force to detain him. The APD said other charges could be pending.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

