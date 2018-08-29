AUSTIN — A man has been arrested after he allegedly set a fire at a transient camp in Austin over the weekend.

The affidavit for the man's arrest said officers were called to a large transient camp located at 7575 South Interstate 35 at around 10:12 a.m. Aug. 26. When fire crews arrived, they found a fire about 100 feet by 100 feet. Inside the fire, was a tent, personal belongings, brush and trash, the affidavit said. Damage to the tent and personal belongings was estimated to be $100, fire investigators said.

When investigators spoke with witnesses, they said they knew who started the fire. A woman told investigators that a man she knew as "Elephant" and "Chris" spoke to her before the fire was set. She said he was agitated and was searching for a woman. At some point he allegedly said, "Nobody steals from me. You guys know where she is and you're hiding her."

Shortly after that, the witness said she got in her tent and starting hearing popping and started smelling smoke. When she opened her tent, she saw the fire that fire crews were called too.

Investigators identified "Elephant" as a man they've known in the past, Richard Wroblewski.

Wroblewski faces a charge of arson, a second-degree felony. Wroblewski is currently in the Travis County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.

Later that day, police responded to another fire at a transient camp nearby. Police said a dead body with penetrating trauma was discovered within the fire. Police are investigating this case as a homicide and stated Wroblewski is a person of interest in this case as well, though they are not turning their backs to other possible suspects.

