Man charged with animal cruelty in suspected puppy mill 'out of the state'

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for a man facing animal cruelty charges after dozens of dogs were found on a Bexar County property.

Deputies say the animals seized from the Atascosa property on August 3 included dozens of dogs as well as other livestock. They say officials became aware of the situation when Animal Care Services went out to give vaccines and noticed the dozens of animals. Officials called the situation a "puppy mill" and said the property owner was running a commercial business. The dogs were living off of old bread and water. Eight other dogs were found dead on the property.

Police charged 79-year-old Peyton Leon Wyrick with animal cruelty charges. Tuesday, deputies said he took off out of state. They are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

