TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of drunken driving and causing a crash that killed a father and son has been arrested and charged, according to court documents obtained by KVUE on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Sunday around 9:12 p.m. at the intersection of North Imperial Drive and Colfax Drive near Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.

When the first responding officer arrived on scene, they observed two males receiving CPR, a child with blood on her clothing being held by a man, a woman bleeding profusely from her head and face, and another woman with a severe injury to her face and mouth.

The suspect was then identified as Angel Casique-Patino. The officer said they observed the strong odor of alcohol on him and that his speech was slurred.

Documents state Casique-Patino was traveling westbound on Colfax Drive when he collided with the other vehicle traveling northbound on Imperial Drive. His Dodge pickup struck the passenger vehicle with such force that it pushed it several feet and off of the roadway before both vehicles came to a stop. According to evidence at the scene, officials believe he ran a stop sign.

Officials then spoke with a victim who was riding in the backseat. Carmen Campos said her stepfather, Jose Cabrieles, was driving while her brother, Jose Cabrieles Jr., was in the front passenger seat. Her mother, Martha Montoya, and 4-year-old Analin Montoya Salas, were also sitting in the rear seat. Only her mother was not wearing a seatbelt, she said.

Jose Cabrieles and Jose Cabrieles Jr. were pronounced deceased at 9:47 p.m. and 9:41 p.m. respectively.

After he refused medical transport, Casique-Patino was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Documents state he agreed to provide a breath sample. A sample taken at 11:34 p.m. resulted in a .117, while another taken at 11:37 resulted in .115. Officials said due to a number of environmental factors, including a crowd of people surrounding the scene, they did not perform standardized field sobriety testing on scene.

According to Travis County court records, Casique-Patino was charged with one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. His total bond is set at $190,000.

A verified GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

