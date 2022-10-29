x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man charged after damaging a door at Austin PD headquarters on Friday

The suspect now faces a criminal mischief charge, a Class B misdemeanor.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, after damaging the front door at the Austin Police Department headquarters in Downtown Austin Friday afternoon. 

The suspect began hitting the door at the police headquarters around 4 p.m., breaking a glass panel on one of the doors, APD confirmed to KVUE. Officers stopped the man within minutes. 

APD said the suspect did not enter the building and added that it's unclear if the suspect was trying to access the building or cause a disruption. 

Tonight, the damaged door is boarded up as officials work to repair it. 

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

Here's where you can cast a ballot during early voting in Central Texas

National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out