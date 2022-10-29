Man charged after damaging a door at Austin PD headquarters on Friday

The suspect now faces a criminal mischief charge, a Class B misdemeanor.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, after damaging the front door at the Austin Police Department headquarters in Downtown Austin Friday afternoon.

The suspect began hitting the door at the police headquarters around 4 p.m., breaking a glass panel on one of the doors, APD confirmed to KVUE. Officers stopped the man within minutes.

APD said the suspect did not enter the building and added that it's unclear if the suspect was trying to access the building or cause a disruption.

Tonight, the damaged door is boarded up as officials work to repair it.

