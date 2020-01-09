Man accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter, who investigators say was sexually assaulted

Luis Luna, 23, is charged with capital murder.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody, charged in the death of his 9-month-old daughter. Investigators say the child was sexually assaulted

It happened early last week. Harris County deputies were called to an apartment complex at 15035 Westpark shortly after midnight on Aug. 24 about an unresponsive infant.

That infant was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy would show she had been sexually assaulted and died from asphyxiation during the assault, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.