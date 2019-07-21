PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Pflugerville on Thursday night has been arrested in Georgia.

Deputies responded to the reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. and found a woman had been shot twice in her home.

The shooter was in the victim’s backyard and shot through one of her windows, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim believed the shooter was her ex-boyfriend, Gregory Horton. Deputies said the woman had a protective order against Horton. A witness reportedly confirmed Horton’s identity.

After a search involving a DPS helicopter and two K9s, Horton was not located that evening.

U.S. Marshals and the sheriff’s office later located him in Rome, Georgia, and arrested him on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and extradition for Horton will begin shortly, the sheriff’s office said.

