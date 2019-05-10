AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after a University of Texas student said he threatened her with violence and demanded money on Saturday.

The incident happened at the 300 block of West 21st Street at around 4:15 p.m., UTPD said.

Police said a transient approached the victim and threatened her. She said she gave the man her debit card and ran home to call police.

RELATED: UT police chief calls on Mayor Adler to prohibit homeless camping near campus

The suspect has been arrested and APD robbery detectives are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 974-2000.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'We are brothers and sisters' | Brittany Howard rallies a sweaty crowd at ACL 2019

Guns N' Roses give the people what they want with ACL 2019 headlining set

ACL Fest 2019: Where to livestream this year's festival