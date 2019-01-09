MANOR, Texas — A man has been arrested after allegedly setting a home on fire in a Manor, Texas, neighborhood.

According to the Manor Police Department, police were called to the 13200 block of High Sierra Street – the Carriage Hills neighborhood – around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a house fire. After finding multiple fire start points, police arrested 22-year-old Exodus Tiah for felony arson.

Officials said no occupants or animals were injured but three firefighters were hurt by falling debris. Their injuries were described as minor.

Police said Tiah lives in the residence. No other family members were present when the fire started.

The fire will be investigated by the Travis County ESD 12 Fire Marshall. It is not known why the fire was started but police said Tiah had an argument with family before they left the house Sunday.

Tiah was booked in the Travis County jail.

Damages were estimated to be about $350,000 in total.

