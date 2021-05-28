Man arrested on five counts of possession of child pornography in Williamson County

This case was received as an NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of images of child pornography to an online photo storage platform.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested in Williamson County on possession of child pornography charges.

According to the Texas Attorney General's Office, Peter Ray Craig was arrested on five counts of possession of child pornography with a prior conviction. This case was originally received as a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children CyberTipline report.

The NCMEC report implicated Craig in the uploading of images of child pornography to an online photo storage platform.

On May 20, investigators executed a search warrant at Craig’s home in Round Rock, where more files of child pornography were found, said the Texas Attorney General's Office. The office said that during an interview, Craig allegedly confessed to uploading and storing files of child pornography.

Four additional counts of possession of child pornography with prior conviction were added to the man's charges. His cell phone was seized by investigators for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit.

Craig was transported to the Williamson County Jail.