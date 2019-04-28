KYLE, Texas — Kyle police have arrested an alleged hit-and-run driver after a crash that left two young women dead.

Police say the incident happened near the I-35 access road and Windy Hill Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The City of Kyle, TX - Local Government Kyle police are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the deaths of two females. The two-vehicle accident happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the...

Witnesses say a pickup truck hit a sedan with five passengers in it. Two of those people died, one age 16 and one age 18, and the other three were taken to the hospital.

The victims were both wearing seat belts at the time.

All of the passengers are from out town.

Macario M. Hernandez

City of Kyle

Police say the person in the pickup truck, 61-year-old Macario M. Hernandez of Buda, caused the wreck and ran away from the scene on foot.

He was quickly located by Hays County Sheriff's Office deputies and taken into custody.

Hernandez has been charged with two counts of accident causing death and three counts of accident causing serious bodily injury. Additional charges could be laid.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact police at (512) 268-3232.