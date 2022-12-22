Man arrested after climbing to roof of hotel during warrant service

Police said the suspect was able to jump rooms by crawling through the hotel's attic system.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect after attempting to serve a warrant at a Super 8 hotel.

According to the APD, the incident began around 3:30 p.m. at the hotel located at 4200 S. Interstate 35.

Police said the man had three felony warrants, including one for evading arrest.

Amid their attempt to contact him, officials said he ran back into a hotel room and he eventually started jumping rooms via the attic system, even moving to the roof at one point. Police said they then decided to call SWAT and the subject holed up in another room.

Hours later, police said the suspect was brought into custody and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, mainly caused by gas used to force him out.

No further information was immediately available.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube