AUSTIN, Texas — A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his friend outside a North Austin Applebee’s while attempting to rob him.

Dallas resident K. Ellis was acquainted with Deontae Armon Burns through family associations “for many years,” police said. Burns and Ellis agreed to meet up at Applebee’s at 7522 North Interstate 35 on April 24.

Burns arrived at the restaurant shortly after midnight on April 25, driving a green or black sedan.

RELATED: Man shot outside an Austin Applebee's, police seeking suspect

“While Ellis was sitting in his parked vehicle in the parking lot of Applebee’s, Burns approached him,” police wrote in an affidavit.

“Ellis said Burns asked him if he wanted to buy any marijuana, and while Ellis was talking to Burns another male approached the passenger side of Ellis’s vehicle.”

The second man demanded Ellis’s watch at gunpoint, the affidavit said. Police said Burns also pointed a semiautomatic handgun at Ellis.

Ellis reportedly distracted Burns as he began to drive away, but Burns fired several rounds, hitting Ellis. Ellis was able to drive to a gas station to call K. Carr, the mother of his child, to have her pick him up.

RELATED: Search continues for Georgetown Applebee's robbers

Police said Carr also knew Burns and provided a photo and last name. Ellis later picked Burns out of a photo lineup with “a confidence level of 100%.”

Burns, who has a history of drug charges and outstanding federal warrants, was arrested by members of the APD Intelligence Unit assigned as Task Force Officers for the U.S. Marshal Service.

Burns has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. He is facing a $50,000 bond.

