AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired multiple shots at officers who were following him on Interstate Highway 35 toward US 183.

According to police, officers were checking out the area near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) on Wednesday around 10 a.m. in search of a wanted subject when a man walked in front of their unmarked police vehicle. He then got into a silver Hyundai with a woman.

Police decided to follow their vehicle onto I-35 toward US 183. As they kept a loose tail, police said their vehicle made several turns and cut through private drives. And, when they exited near US 183, police said they noticed a road rage incident between their vehicle and a tow truck, as he began to brake check the truck who was also trying to exit. The woman apparently stuck her hand out of the window to flip the truck driver off.

They eventually stopped at Hearthside Drive near Putnam Drive. Police said they planned to leave the area after marking down their final location.

When the officers drove by, they noticed the man had a pistol in his hand, so they quickly accelerated to get around him. Police said he then got back inside the vehicle and began to follow them. As they were driving, police said he held the pistol out of his window and began firing at them.

Guy Allen Jr.

Austin Police Department

The three officers in the vehicle, one of whom had been shot before, eventually got stuck in a dead-end cul-de-sac on Fireside Drive and they feared being shot, bracing for impact. The suspect then took a different street and sped away.

Officers then radioed his license plate information, direction and physical appearance.

Police later found his vehicle on East Eggleston Street in Manor. There, officers saw the couple apparently digging a hole on the side of the residence before they went back inside. Police then called out for the two to come back outside and they were taken into custody.

A black handgun containing seven live .45-caliber round was found in the hole. At the scene of the shooting, police found several shell casings.

The man was identified as Guy Allen Jr., 22. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Bond is set at $75,000 for each charge.

Later, police said they chose to follow the subject because they were conducting an initiative targeting gang members and the sale of narcotics in the downtown area. Because of his mannerisms and actions while walking in the area, police reported they had reason to believe he was the drug dealer of the ARCH at the time.

