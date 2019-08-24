AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself by a middle school.

The incident happened on Friday around 3:30 p.m. at a Chevron east of U.S. Highway 290.

One mother says she was driving down Monterrey Oaks Boulevard after she picked up her 11-year-old son from Clint Small Middle School.

Her son mentioned to her that someone looked like they were urinating by some bushes.

According to an affidavit, she turned to see a man, Robert Hargrave, 64, exposing himself as people were passing by.

She called 911 and police showed minutes later.

The woman told police the Hargrave had repeatedly touched himself in view of the public.

He was taken by police and charged with indecent exposure, a class B misdemeanor.

