The man accused of fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run that ended with the death of a 19-year-old woman is in jail, facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

Police said the crash happened on Aug. 18 just after 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of I-35 southbound Frontage Road in downtown Austin.

According to the preliminary investigation, detectives said the victim, identified as Deemora Benson, ran into the middle of the roadway after being asked how fast she could run in high heels. At the same time, the suspect, identified as Felipe Hernandez, 21, was driving southbound on the I-35 frontage road and approaching 7th Street when he allegedly hit Benson.

Police said initially Hernandez fled the scene, only to return a short time later. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Benson was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries on Sunday, Sept. 2, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8544. The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

© 2018 KVUE-TV