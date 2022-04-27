Man accused of hitting several people with SUV in Austin

Surveillance video from a car wash shows Ruben Torres hit a man while driving an SUV. Court records show he also hit several people in the Capital Plaza parking lot.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man in custody is being accused of intentionally hitting several people with an SUV. According to court records, that suspect is Ruben Torres.

Documents indicate Torres hit a man while driving a white SUV at a car wash on Cameron Road.

Benjamin Sides, an employee of King of the Road Car Wash, said he saw the whole thing unfold, watching surveillance cameras from his office.

“Boom, he runs him over, and takes off,” said Sides.

Sides later went outside to check on the man.

"That is someone's son, somebody's brother, the uncle. That's not cool man," said Sides, referring the victim.

Surveillance video from the car wash showed police pursuing Torres down Cameron Road. The pursuit continued, and records show Torres reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

Police later used a pit maneuver and the vehicle Torres was in finally came to stop. He was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court records, this isn't the only person Torres hit. Records show he hit several other people including a Target employee in the Capital Plaza parking lot.

Court records show that a Target employee was hit in the front of the store entrance.

The Target employee and the man hit at the car wash are expected to be OK.

