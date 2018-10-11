AUSTIN — A 25-year-old man has been charged with a DWI after he crashed in East Austin, killing a passenger in his car.

At 9:43 p.m. at the intersection of FM 969 and Regency Drive, Austin police said a driver -- identified as Alan Torres-Yanez -- crashed into a van that was attempting to pull out from Regency Drive.

The passenger in Torres-Yanez's car, 25-year-old Yesenia Lopez-Rodriguez, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. Torres-Yanez was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Torres-Yanez was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call Austin police's vehicular homicide unit detectives at 512-974-3761.

