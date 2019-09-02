AUSTIN, Texas — It should be no surprise that pizza has its own national day, it's practically a staple in every household; so let's explore a "pizza" Austin.

Now everyone has a right to their own opinion, but everyone can agree that pizza is simply delicious--no matter how you eat it or what you put on it. However, there's the debate on how it should be eaten; should it be folded, should you leave it as is or should you use a fork? There is also the big question... does pineapple go on pizza?

Whatever your thoughts are, it's safe to say we all "knead" a slice today. According to a list from Trip Advisor, the top four pizza places in Austin are Home Slice, Pieous, Pinthouse Pizza and Via 313 Pizza. What are your thoughts? Let us know in our poll on Twitter. If the city is supposed to keep Austin weird, does that make its residents "weirdoughs" today?