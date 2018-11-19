WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A malfunctioning voting machine could change the result of a close election in the Austin area.

Earlier this month, voters elected Democrat Stacy Hackenberg as the Williamson County justice of the peace in the Precinct 4 race. She had just 57 more votes than her opponent, Republican incumbent Judy Hobbs.

However, a machine stopped working during early voting, and 114 votes weren't counted. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, those ballots have now been recovered.

There are no laws allowing votes be recounted if a machine breaks. Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis filed a petition on Thursday to get those votes counted.

A judge is expected to grant that petition Monday morning.

