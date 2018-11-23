AUSTIN — We all can relate to having a camera roll full of photos on our phones, but how do you make the holiday memories come to life?

Facebook released a new way to make your photos come to life with their 3D photo feature.

If your iPhone is updated and it can take portrait-mode photos, it's pretty simple. All you have to do is post a "status update" and click "3D photo" in the drop down menu.

If the option is not available, go to the Facebook 360 page and hit like. Then, close out of your Facebook app. When you reopen it, the 3D photo option should be there.

Once you click 3D, photos taken in portrait mode will appear and you can choose which one to post. It's as simple as that.

