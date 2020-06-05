AUSTIN, Texas — To kick off the beginning of National Nurses Week, Austin Mayor Steve Adler is calling on all Austinites to celebrate our health care heroes.

RELATED: National Nurses Day: Austin nurses find ways to relieve stress during COVID-19 pandemic

On Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m., Mayor Adler wants people to step outside, clap, bang pots and pans and play musical instruments.

In addition, Austin buildings will light up in blue Wednesday evening.

National Nurses Week runs May 6-12.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Texas barbershops, salons may reopen May 8; gyms reopen May 18, Gov. Abbott says

Texas sets record for largest gain of COVID-19 cases over a two-day period since pandemic began