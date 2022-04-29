VIDEO: 'Major vehicle collision' reported near Texas State campus involving university bus

Two people were taken to the hospital, but passengers on the bus were uninjured.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Multiple agencies are responding to a collision near the Texas State University campus on Friday.

The university's police department first reported the crash around 4:45 p.m. at Aquarena Springs and Charles Austin drives, calling it a "major vehicle collision."

Vanessa Buentello, an editor with The University Star on campus, tweeted a video of the crash scene, saying that it involved a Texas State bus. She also reported that witnesses saw a "huge explosion with black smoke." She said students were still on the bus at the time, but they were later released.

I'm at the intersection of Charles Austin and Aquarina Springs where a collision of a Texas State bus and multiple cars just occured. First responders are on the scene. Witnesses say they saw an explosion. @UniversityStar pic.twitter.com/Ll7oHqgJaL — vanessa buentello (@vnessabuentello) April 29, 2022

A City spokesperson later confirmed the crash involved a bus, adding that a total of four vehicles were involved. Two occupants from one vehicle suffered severe injuries and were both taken to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle.

No injuries were reported on the bus, but people in two other vehicles sustained minor injuries.