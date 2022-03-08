Entire city of Seguin without gas service to homes and businesses, officials say

The outage is reportedly a result of damage to a pipeline that serves Seguin and McQueeney, and is expected to take several days to fix.

SEGUIN, Texas — The entire city of Seguin is without gas service to homes and businesses, and officials say the situation may not be resolved for four to five days.

City officials released the following statement on Tuesday evening:

"The entire City of Seguin is currently without gas service to homes and businesses, so we know the million dollar question is 'When will the gas be turned back on?'

More than 200 technicians are in Seguin working to restore service, but it will take time. All meters in the City will have to be manually turned off before the system can be reactivated and eventually restored.



CenterPoint plans on working throughout the night tonight with hopes that all meters will be turned off by noon tomorrow. ** Techs are already going house to house this evening, so please keep your porch lights on and bring pets inside that are near the area of your gas meter. Customers will need to be home as the technicians will have to turn each natural gas meter back on. The technicians will make 3 visits and will leave a door hanger for customers to call for scheduling a time. **

Once the main transmission line is repaired, the system can then be recharged. At that point, CenterPoint will commence the individual manual turn-ons of each meter within the system.

CenterPoint estimates the entire service territory will be restored in approximately 4-5 days. Some customers may have service restored sooner than others. The earliest CenterPoint Energy estimates that any customers will have gas turned back on is sometime Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Seguin Police Department's Facebook page, "Centerpoint Energy has experienced a major outage/system crash with a main line that provides gas service to Seguin. At this time, it is undetermined when this issue will be resolved. We will share more information as it becomes available from Centerpoint Energy. If you are experiencing a gas outage in your home, please call your gas company for further information. If you need medical attention, please call 9-1-1."

CenterPoint Energy later released a statement saying the outage is in both Seguin and McQueeney, affecting more than 4,300 customers. They say the outage is reportedly a result of damage to another company’s pipeline that serves the towns.

“Safety will be our number-one priority as we work to restore natural gas service to impacted customers as safely and quickly as possible,” said Tal Centers, Vice President, Texas Gas at CenterPoint Energy. “As part of our safety procedures, we will start the process of turning off each customer’s natural gas meter. Repairs may take several days. Once the pipeline company finalizes its repairs, our crews will need to manually turn each meter back on.“

They also said more than 200 employees and contractors have been called to help with the restoration process.

For safety reasons, the company urges customers not to turn any valves or tamper with the natural gas meter. "Opening or turning any valves could allow air to enter the natural gas lines, which would hinder the restoration process," they said.