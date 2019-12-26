AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman arrested in connection to the killing an Austin mom and the kidnapping of her baby, will make her first appearance in Travis County District Court on Thursday, Jan. 2.
The formality hearing is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. at the 460th District Court.
Jackie Wood, Fieramusca's attorney, released the following statement on Thursday:
"As with every American accused of a crime, unless the State can prove these allegations beyond any reasonable doubt, Ms. Fieramusca is innocent."
Fieramusca is currently being held in Travis County on two charges of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a human corpse. As of Thursday afternoon, there was no indication of any additional charges filed against her.
Heidi Broussard was found dead in Fieramusca's car at a Houston-area home on Dec. 19. Her cause of death was deemed ligature strangulation.
A friend told KVUE's Bryce Newberry that Broussard and Fieramusca, both 33, met when they were 11 at a church camp.
The baby, Margot Carey, was returned from foster care to her father, Shane Carey, on Monday. Officials said she was unharmed after being found inside the home where Fieramusca's vehicle was found.
Broussard and Baby Margot had been missing since Dec. 12.
