Austin Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly appointed to National League of Cities' 2022 Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly announced Tuesday she has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) Federal Advocacy Committee.

Kelly was elected to a one-year term and "will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities," according to a release from Kelly's office.

“Public safety has always been one of my priorities, and I am honored to have been selected to serve on the PSCP committee at the national level,” said Kelly.

According to the release, Kelly will contribute to the committee's role in shaping NLC's policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia. “I am excited to have Councilmember Kelly serve on the Public Safety and Crime Prevention Federal Advocacy Committee and look forward to working with her to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”

The leadership of the NLC PSCP committee includes: Chair Joel Navarro, councilmember for the City of Tempe, Arizona; Vice-Chair Brian Kazy, councilmember for the City of Cleveland, Ohio; and Vice-Chair Willie Lightfoot, council vice president for the City of Rochester, New York.