LULING, Texas — Residents have reported substantial wind damage after a storm ripped through Caldwell County on Tuesday afternoon.
Pictures shared to the Lockhart-Caldwell County Discussion Group on Facebook showed damage to the Coachway Inn in Luling.
Photos show damage to the roof of the motel and another nearby structure, as well as leaning powerlines and a toppled truck cab.
Commenters in the group said they witnessed tough winds and rain that quickly passed through.
Straight-line winds tore through the area at around 3:20 p.m., bringing gusts of around 50 mph.
