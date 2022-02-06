Driver walks away unharmed after major crash in Luling

A minivan struck a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder on Interstate 10, Luling EMS said.

LULING, Texas — A driver walked away completely unharmed after a major crash involving a minivan and a tractor-trailer in Luling on Friday morning.

Luling EMS said medics responded around 7 a.m. to the crash on Interstate 10 just west of Buc-ee’s. The Luling Volunteer Fire Department and the Luling Police Department were also on the scene.

Arriving units found a minivan had struck a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, Luling EMS said.

“To everybody’s surprise the sole occupant of the minivan was totally unharmed, up and walking around,” Luling EMS said.

Medics said the driver “was lucky to say the least.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated.