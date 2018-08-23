AUSTIN — While the Austin area has seen a few summer showers over the past few months, drought conditions have returned. And now, Austinites are going to have to buckle down on the amount of water used for various activities.

According to Austin Water, the combined storage level of water in Lake Travis and Buchanan has dipped below 1.4 million acre-feet, the required amount to keep the city in conservation mode and out of the stage one water restrictions.

Austin Water said the rain in Central Texas this summer merely soaked into the parched soil and didn't travel to the streams and rivers that help refill the lakes.

As a result, City Manager Spencer Cronk has called for the stage 1 watering restriction plan to begin Aug. 27. This ends the two year-streak of the conservation stage for the Austin area.

“The only change between Conservation Stage and Stage 1 is the reduction of available automatic irrigation watering hours,” said Greg Meszaros, Director of Austin Water. “Making this adjustment, watering only in the early morning or late evening hours when temperatures are coolest, will reduce unnecessary water loss through evaporation and help with Austin’s water conservation efforts.”

Austin Water officials said with triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions expected to continue, the situation could get worse.

“We encourage folks to respond like they did in the last drought and do everything possible to conserve water," said Daryl Slusher, Assistant Director of Austin Water – Environmental Affairs and Conservation.

Here's a summary of stage 1 watering restrictions:

Stage 1 Watering Restrictions reduce the total number of hours available for watering via automatic irrigation systems from 15 hours to 13 hours (Midnight - 8am and 7pm - midnight).

All other watering restrictions remain unchanged including: Once-per-week automatic irrigation watering schedule will continue for residential and commercial water customers. Twice-per-week hose-end irrigation watering schedule will continue for residential customers. Residents can continue the following irrigation methods without restrictions: drip irrigation, hand-held watering with a hose, watering trees with automatic bubblers, automatic drip irrigation, …or with a soaker hose beneath the tree canopy. Residential car-wash is permitted with a bucket and/or automatic shut-off nozzle. Restaurants are prohibited from providing water unless requested by customers and will limit the use of patio misters to the hours between 4pm and midnight.



