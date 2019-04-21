CEDAR CREEK, Texas — Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa this Easter Sunday hosted an egg hunt, holiday brunch buffet and several other activities for the family.

The egg hunt featured 14,000 plastic eggs filled with toys and candy, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and an on-site petting zoo.

The egg hunt began at 10 a.m. on Riversong Lawn for ages zero and up.

The Lost Pines Resort is situated along the banks of the Lower Colorado River between Austin and Bastrop.

The Hyatt property sits on 405 acres. It has 491 guest rooms, more than 60,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and over 240,000 square feet of outdoor function space with pavilions and an amphitheater.

Its amenities include the Wolfdancer Golf Club, Spa Django and Renegade Trailhead equestrian facility. It adjoins the 1,100-acre McKinney Roughs Nature Park that offers kayaking, hiking and birding along 18 miles of trails; archery and trap shooting; swimming and floating at the Crooked River Water Park; and nightly s'mores roasts at outdoor fire pits.

