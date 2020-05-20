Lost Creek Limited District to charge $10 fee at Barton Creek greenbelt entrance

Attendants will be located at the property entrance to accept credit card payments and no online payments or cash will be accepted.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nonresidents accessing the greenbelt from the Barton Creek low water crossing entrance point will soon have to pay a fee.

The Lost Creek Limited District board of directors approved the measure on May 13, setting a fee of $10 per adult over 12 years of age and $5 per dog. They say the fee will help cover costs for “increased security patrols, trash pickup and other resources needed to manage safety for all park users and protect the delicate Barton Creek watershed.”

The fee will begin on May 29 and last until Aug. 2. Attendants will be located at the property entrance to accept credit card payments and no online payments or cash will be accepted, the district said. After Aug. 2, the district will reevaluate user fees.

“This spring, a record number of park users during an expanded range of days has resulted in complaints of public drunkenness, litter, dog attacks and unsanitary practices, among others,” Lost Creek Limited District said in a release. “The district has also received complaints that these issues crowd out some types of park users.”

The same company contracted to manage fees at the River Place Nature Trail will implement the collection at Lost Creek.

The entrance is one of at least seven to the Barton Creek greenbelt. Visitors to the greenbelt are encouraged to access from a City-owned entrance, the Lost Creek district said.

The district said the park will be closed to all users during peak hours of Memorial Day weekend to provide proper notice of user fees. The park will be closed from:

Friday, May 22: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 23: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 24: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, May 25: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.