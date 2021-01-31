Austin teen takes representation into her own hands, writes novel with women in power

Sixteen-year-old Lorena Koppel-Torres writes "The Shadow in Her Pocket" to bring more representation into what's called "middle grade" fantasy novels.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin teen is releasing her first fantasy novel after realizing there weren't many main female characters in the novels she read as a child.

At 9 years old, Lorena Koppel-Torres, also known as Ren, started writing her first novel, fueled by her passion for inclusivity.

"I feel like the one female character always is depicted as perfect – always knows everything, always the best at everything," explained Koppel-Torres. "I feel like that's also somewhat not what we need. I feel like we just need different voices, different strengths, different personalities. You don't have to know everything to be important to the story."

The now 16-year-old will soon release the book she started years ago. "The Shadow in Her Pocket" is a mid-level fantasy novel with three main young women characters and a women-led government.

"I also wanted to show just how ridiculous it was to have only one gender in power, you know," said Koppel-Torres. "In the U.S. at least, we've still never had a woman president."

Koppel-Torres said witnessing Kamala Harris become the first woman vice president and poet Amanda Gorman stand at the podium and recite her way into history is the change that inspires her.

The Austin native loves spending her time inspiring other youth by writing women empowerment articles in various publications, hosting book drives and reading to children.

"I want to encourage everybody to write their own stories – not only writing, just to pursue whatever you want to, because you don't need to be limited by your age or you don't need to be limited by your gender," said Koppel-Torres.

Ten percent of the book's proceeds will go to a local nonprofit called BookSpring, which gives books to Central Texas children in need.

"The Shadow in Her Pocket" will launch in just a couple of weeks. Sign up to preorder it here.