AUSTIN — Texas Longhorns fans had a lot to celebrate on Saturday night. It was the last home football game of the year at DKR and Senior Night. The Longhorns took on the Cyclones and won 24-10.

During the game, DKR became electric as Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin' started to play on the loudspeaker. Fans took out their cell phones, turned on the lights, held their phones up high and sang along to the Journey hit.

As the music played, the energy in the stadium picked up and the players seemed to enjoy the fans serenading them.

Texas players loved the DKR rendition of Don’t Stop Believin’ last night. #HookEm Posted by HornSports.com on Sunday, 18 November 2018

While some had their phones out to light up the sky, others had them out recording. KVUE's Shawn Clynch captured the moment from on the field and said "One of the coolest moments I've witnessed at DKR dating back to 1984."

One of the coolest moments I’ve witnessed at DKR dating back to 1984. A stadium sing along to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” with a sea of cell phone lights. Posted by Shawn Clynch on Sunday, 18 November 2018

With such a great crowd and player response you have to wonder if this will become a tradition in the future. Whether it becomes a tradition or not, fans and players have not stopped believing in the 2018 football season as the Texas Longhorns improve to 8-3 and keep their hopes alive for a chance to play in the Big 12 Championship game. If the Longhorns beat Kansas this weekend, they will move on to the championship game.

© 2018 KVUE-TV