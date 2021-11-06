What boats are and are not allowed on Lady Bird Lake

Only electric boats with low horsepower are allowed on the lake. Boats must also travel no faster than 4 mph.

AUSTIN, Texas — Only certain types of boats are allowed to operate on Lady Bird Lake, where a boat almost went over Longhorn Dam Thursday. KVUE has confirmed that Retro Boat Rentals rented the boat involved in the incident.

Electric boats with a horsepower of less than five are allowed on the lake, according to the City of Austin's website. Gas-powered boats are not allowed. For comparison, the average electric golf cart would run on a motor around five horsepower, according to Balls Out Motors.

Retro Boat Rentals rented the boat to the women Thursday. All the company's rental boats are electric and "abide by wake and speed protocols," according to its website. The lake is a no-wake zone, so Retro's boats travel at only 4 mph.

City boat rules also apply on Lake Austin and Lake Walter E. Long.