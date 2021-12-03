Firefighters responding to fire at former Long Estate

Windsor Road at Woodlawn is closed as the Austin Fire Department continues to respond to the fire.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department are battling a large fire at the former Long Estate in the old Enfield neighborhood – a home that once belonged to two of Austin's most prominent philanthropists, Joe and Teresa Long, whose family The Long Center for the Performing Arts is named for.

The 12,000-square-foot home is located on Woodlawn Boulevard near the MoPac Expressway and Windsor Road. Fire crews said the home was under renovation and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

AFD first reported the fire just before 4 a.m. Friday and said the initial fire had been knocked down by 4:30 a.m. Additional resources were responding for the continued fire attack at that time. Just before 5 a.m., AFD said the fire is a second-alarm fire and that Windsor Road at Woodlawn will remain closed into the morning.

AFD has not said what may have caused the fire.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.