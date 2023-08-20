APD SWAT team called to incident off Lola Drive in North Austin

Officers responded to the scene at 212 W. Lola Dr. on Sunday afternoon after reports of multiple shots fired.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is working to determine who was responsible for a shooting incident that prompted a SWAT team response in North Austin on Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the Cypress Point Apartments at 212 W. Lola Dr. – near the intersection of Georgian Drive and West Powell Lane – around 1:24 p.m. after a resident reported multiple shots fired from an apartment.

Officers arriving on the scene found several bullet holes at the apartment in question, and the response shifted to a check welfare situation.

Police forced entry into the apartment and found several spent shell casings. The SWAT team was called to the scene.

APD said a Bomb Squad robot was used to search the apartment, but no one was located inside.

No injuries have been determined and no one is in custody at this time. Police are working to obtain a search warrant to investigate the apartment.

It's unknown who lives at the apartment, police said, but the complex has been the site of a previous SWAT call and gang activity.

No other information is available at this time.