AUSTIN, Texas — A doorbell camera caught the moment intruders broke through a door to get into a house in North Austin. It happened last month, and Austin police are still looking for the people that did it.

Luckily, the homeowners told KVUE no one was home at the time and the alarm scared them off.

But videos like the one below show that two kicks are all it could take to break through the door to your home.

It's something Jon Lorquet, the owner of Fortress Lock, Safe and Security, said can happen in an instant.

"At your sink washing dishes, you're at your couch watching television, and in an instant, somebody is on top of you," Lorquet said. "When you see your 13-year-old son in karate class breaking pine boards, that's the same pine that your door frame is made out of."

He said his company responds weekly, sometimes daily, to lock replacements after break-ins where the door is kicked in.

"Door kick-ins happen everywhere," Lorquet said. "The strike plate is fastened to a piece of pine with a half-inch screw ... and there's only two of those screws holding that strike plate into that piece of pine."

So, how do you make your door more secure? Lorquet said it takes just a few dollars.

You can take out the half-inch screws that could be initially installed on your strike plate – the plate that surrounds the deadbolt – and replace them with 3-inch screws.

"You've already bought yourself several seconds in a potentially life-threatening situation," Lorquet said.

3 inch screw is the last to the left.

Luis de Leon

You could also buy a door reinforcement latch like the one pictured below. It reinforces the door in addition to the deadbolt.

Door reinforcement latch.

Luis de Leon

The Austin Police Department also said door reinforcements can help.

"You kind-of want to have layers of security," said Marcos Johnson, a senior police officer with APD. "Burglary suspects are trying to get in and get out as quickly as possible."

Police also recommend having a plan and making sure it looks like someone is home. Getting to know your neighbors also helps.

Both Lorquet and APD said it's not about making your door indestructible, but giving yourself time to react when someone starts kicking at your door.

"When they've kicked the door 10 or 11 times, in their mind, something's wrong about this situation and they're getting discouraged very quickly," Lorquet said.

"There's a high chance that they're going to leave," Johnson said.

