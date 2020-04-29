LOCKHART, Texas — Sixteen oil tanks were engulfed in flames Wednesday after an oil tank battery fire on the 1200 block of Young Lane in Lockhart, Texas.

Mid-County Fire Rescue responded around 7:18 a.m. They reported that the fire never escaped the containment dam.

Around 11 a.m., they reported the fire was still being contained and that two tanks were still burning. No injuries were reported.

Officials said it has not yet been confirmed but they believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

The Texas Railroad Commission, Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management and three neighboring fire departments in Caldwell County also responded.

