LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart ISD approved a budget on Monday that would bring pay raises for employees, including a minimum $2,300 increase for teachers.

The move comes after the Texas Legislature approved House Bill 3, providing money for school districts to boost salaries for certain staff members.

The school district’s $62.7 million budget includes $39.8 million for employee compensation and benefits.

Teachers with five years or fewer services will receive a $2,300 increase. Teachers with six or more years of service will receive a $3,000 increase. Additional increases are provided for teachers with 11-23 years of service.

Other staff, including principals, assistant principals, athletic trainers, PT/adaptive physical education teachers, special education staff and speech language pathologists will receive a $3,000 increase.

The 2019-2020 budget also provides for five additional full-time positions for art and music teachers, five more elementary-level teacher aides, a social emotional counselor for the district, a student information system specialist, two computer technicians and an additional maintenance staff member to provide support in caring for the district’s facilities.

More information can be found on the LISD website.

