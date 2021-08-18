x
1 dead, 1 injured after house fire in Lockhart

The fire happened late Tuesday night on Mora Street.
LOCKHART, Texas — One person was killed and another injured in a house fire late Tuesday night in Lockhart.

The City of Lockhart said that at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lockhart Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Mora Street. 

One person was confirmed dead. An injured resident was transported to a hospital, treated and has since been released.

The fire has been extinguished and investigators with the State Fire Marshall's Office were on the scene as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

