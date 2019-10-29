LOCKHART, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is related to a similar story published in September.

Alondra, a Plum Creek Elementary student in Lockhart, got a special surprise Tuesday in class. Her sister, Kelsey Hernandez Samson Collins, who has been serving in the U.S. Army, came to pay her a visit.

According to Lockhart ISD, it's been an entire year since they've seen each other.

Lockhart ISD captured it all on video, which they shared on their Facebook page Tuesday.

In it, you can see Kelsey walk into Alondra's classroom. When Alondra sees her sister, she hops up from the table surrounded by classmates with her mouth wide open. She then runs to her sister and gives her a long hug.

"Oh my God, I missed her so much," Kelsey says, as she fights back sniffles.

Welcome home, Kelsey!

