Two Maxwell firefighters killed in Lockhart crash

The firefighters were killed when their truck rolled over following a crash on FM 20.

LOCKHART, Texas — Two firefighters were killed when the truck they were in crashed on FM 20 in Lockhart on Monday afternoon.

The City of Lockhart said Lockhart police and fire departments responded to the two-vehicle crash at San Jacinto Street around 1:45 p.m.

Preliminary reports show a woman driving southbound on San Jacinto Street was struck by a Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department brush truck as she turned into State Park Road/FM 20.

The brush truck rolled over, killing two firefighters. The woman in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

FM 20 from South Medina Street and Patton Road was shut down to traffic as officials investigated.

The City said Lockhart PD filed a summons, similar to a citation, for the woman for failing to yield right-of-way.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department for the loss of two of their own,” the City of Lockhart said in a statement.