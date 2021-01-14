x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

50-acre brush fire reported in Lockhart

The fire was reported on Patton Road in Caldwell County.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LOCKHART, Texas — Fire crews were spotted battling a large brush fire on Thursday afternoon in Lockhart, in Caldwell County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported around 3:35 p.m. it was responding to a request for assistance for the fire on Patton Road.

By 5:06 p.m., officials said the fire was estimated at about 50 acres and about 75% contained. It was 100% contained before 6 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

RELATED: Dry and windy for Thursday; rain chances return next week

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin Public Health launches online portal to register for COVID-19 vaccine

'We are going to run out of teachers' | APH officials warn coronavirus positivity rates in schools are 4 times higher than fall semester

LIST: Here's where you can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Austin