50-acre brush fire reported in Lockhart

The fire was reported on Patton Road in Caldwell County.

LOCKHART, Texas — Fire crews were spotted battling a large brush fire on Thursday afternoon in Lockhart, in Caldwell County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported around 3:35 p.m. it was responding to a request for assistance for the fire on Patton Road.

By 5:06 p.m., officials said the fire was estimated at about 50 acres and about 75% contained. It was 100% contained before 6 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Update: The #PattonRoadFire in Caldwell County is 50 acres and 75% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/yzt0Oujnv7 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) January 14, 2021