50-acre brush fire reported in Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Fire crews were spotted battling a large brush fire on Thursday afternoon in Lockhart, in Caldwell County.
The Texas A&M Forest Service reported around 3:35 p.m. it was responding to a request for assistance for the fire on Patton Road.
By 5:06 p.m., officials said the fire was estimated at about 50 acres and about 75% contained. It was 100% contained before 6 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
