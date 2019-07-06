AUSTIN, Texas — Bill Creech and George Bennett became friends instantly.

They met this week to share stories of their experiences on the beaches of Normandy.

“I went the day after D-Day,” said Creech.

Creech was a Lieutenant in the 2nd Infantry Division, U.S. Army. He landed on Omaha Beach on June 7, 1944, at 12:02 a.m.

“They were all still on the beach. All that was left were either dead or wounded,” said Creech.

Creech served Normandy, Northern France, Rineland, Ardennes-Alsace, and Central Europe. His days of combat totaled 303.

Creech received a Purple Heart during the Battle of the Bulge and has lived with German shrapnel in his body every day since the war.

“We sideswiped another LST and we damaged our boat,” said Bennett.

Bennett joined the Navy at 17 years old. He was a corpsman on a landing ship tank (LST) and went to Normandy with equipment and personnel.

“We took care of 215 soldiers [at a time] who had been injured,” said Bennett.

Bennett crossed the English Channel a total 21 times, treating wounded and saving lives along the way.

“We also took care of the 75 captured German soldiers,” said Bennett.

Following D-Day, he transferred to the Pacific Theater, where he was stationed on the U.S.S. Dashiell, Destroyer. He was there when the surrender documents were signed in Tokyo Bay.

Bennett, too, has a Purple Heart Medal.

The men came together to swap stories thanks to Honor Flight Austin. The nonprofit organization is fully privately funded. It uses no federal tax dollars, including no grant money.

“You can’t help but walk away feeling proud that you were beside them for a little while,” said Tommy Owen, a donor.

“I’m really quite amazed that we were just able to come along with these gentlemen. It’s just an honor to sit at the breakfast table with them and such a pleasure to have conversation with them and to see how well they’re doing,” said Dona Owen, another donor.

Honor Flight Austin presented the men with commemorative coins with the words “IN GRATITUDE” at the bottom.

“Honor Flight Austin gives us an opportunity to recognize and honor our most senior veterans with a trip of a lifetime. We cannot do enough to thank these men and women for their service and sacrifice to this great nation,” said Steve Quakenbush, director, operations and logistics, for Honor Flight Austin.

Quakenbush is also a U.S. Army Veteran.

Honor Flight Austin has taken more than 2,000 veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit and experience the memorials built in their honor.

Honor Flight Austin accepts applications from World War II veterans residing anywhere in Texas, as well as the Korean and Vietnam War veterans from Austin and the 14 surrounding counties. For more information and applications, please visit www.honorflightaustin.org.

