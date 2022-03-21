Local school districts partnering with ‘Make it Movement’

This marketing campaign aims to teach young people about high-skill, high-demand and high-paying career options before graduation.

TAYLOR, Texas — KVUE is a proud sponsor of Make It Movement, along with UFCU & Texas Mutual. If you’d like to learn more, go to MakeItMovement.org.

With Samsung’s announcement about a $17 billion factory in the city of Taylor, Texas, comes the impending need for more employees.

Part of the tax incentive deal that lured Samsung to Taylor came with the promise that Samsung would be part of internship and training programs in Taylor ISD schools. Taylor ISD Superintendent Dr. Devin Padavil said Taylor High School already offered classes that focus on things like manufacturing and construction.

“Before Samsung, we had a lot of programs in our career and technical education field that help students get into manufacturing at the surface level, but given the announcement of not just Samsung coming to Taylor, but all of the manufacturing industries that are beginning to expand in the Austin area, we are expanding with it,” Padavil said. “We want to give students every opportunity to go into a career field that can allow them to have just a great living.”

Taylor ISD is one of the local school districts that’s taking part in the Make It Movement. It’s a marketing campaign that aims to teach young people with high-skill, high-demand and high-paying jobs before they graduate. It connects students with fields like manufacturing, construction, nursing and more.

GSD&M co-founder Roy Spence founded the Make It Movement with the intention of helping high school students discover what they love early in life.

“When you graduate, get motivated. When you learn more, you can earn more,” Spence told KVUE. “Our mission, collectively, is to help young people while they're in high school, young people while they're in middle school, not after they've graduated or dropped out but while they're there to discover their purpose and their talents."

Padavil said not every Taylor ISD student has dreams of going to college after graduation, and the district wants to support all students any way it can.

“If college is not the route they want to pursue, or maybe they don't have the means to pursue that, we want to give them the route to a great living because our whole point is to give every student a great adult life that they can thrive in,” Padavil said.

KVUE is a proud sponsor of Make It Movement, along with UFCU & Texas Mutual. If you’d like to learn more, go to MakeItMovement.org.