Here are local resources to help you file before Tuesday's tax deadline

It's time to get your taxes filed - and there are local resources to help you.

AUSTIN, Texas — The deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday, and if you haven't done so, the time to act is now!

Although Tax Day was April 15, because it landed on a Saturday, the IRS wants every person's tax filings and payments postmarked by Tuesday, April 18.

Those that need an extension for completing their taxes need to have it filed by Tuesday as well. Even if you file an extension for your taxes, any money you owe is still due on Tuesday to avoid any penalties.

Anyone in the Austin area who needs help with their taxes can still use the AARP's free tax service featured on KVUE a few weeks ago.

"We don't want to see anybody have to pay a penalty. We want to make sure they don't have to pay to have their taxes done. And we want to make sure they get every credit and deduction that they're qualified for," said AARP Tax Aide Counselor Sue Smaus.

AARP tax counselors will be at the Ruiz Library Monday, April 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and at the Rosewood Zaragoza Neighborhood Center and University Health Library on Tuesday, April 18, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

