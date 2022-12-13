Local organization provides help for domestic violence survivors

The SAFE Alliance provides service to thousands in Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the SAFE Alliance, or "Stop Abuse for Everyone," one in four women, and one in seven men, will be the victim of domestic violence in their lifetime.

The organization provides resources for survivors.

"The feelings and the emotions, and the pain of having been abused, or however it may happen, it's nearly impossible to get through that alone. You need a support system,” said SAFE Alliance Chief Development Officer Angela Glode.

They provide a number of services at the SAFE Alliance.

"Some people need counselling, some need to talk through options. We have a legal services department, an onsite charter school for families staying at our campus. We have peer support groups, group therapy and individual therapy," said Glode.

At SAFE, they also provide shelter for survivors.

"We have an emergency shelter, our Kelly White Family Shelter, and that has about 95 beds for individuals and families, an additional supportive housing program that has another 200 beds on campus. They also work to find other shelter locations if needed," said Glode.

All their services are free of charge. They encourage you to call their SAFEline at 512-267-7233 if you need assistance.

Glode said it’s so important for someone to seek help.

"We always begin with believing in them and acknowledging how hard it is to sometimes even tell something has happened, so we want them to know from the beginning we fully, fully support them," she said.

Glode said taking that first step to ask for help can make a real difference to a survivor.

"They can work through the effects and the trauma of violence and abuse," she said.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter