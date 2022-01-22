Austin PD looking for man last seen Saturday morning

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 58-year-old missing man.
The APD said Brett Warner was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was last seen at 10:30 a.m. at the 12600 block of Ridgeline Blvd in Cedar Park.
Due to his health conditions, officials are concerned for Warner's welfare.
He is described as a white man that is 5-feet and 11-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants and black shoes.
Anyone that sees or has seen Warner is asked to call 911 immediately.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: